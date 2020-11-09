UP: 6-yr-old raped, killed in Pilibhit, 1 held

The 25-year-old man was detained for questioning after villagers told us that he was last with the girl on Friday evening, said the SHO.

A six-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Friday evening from near her home in Pilibhit district, was found dead in a sugarcane field on Saturday. Police said that according to the postmortem report, she was raped before being strangled. A 25-year-old man from her neighbourhood has been detained.

“On Friday evening a religious programme was being held at the girl’s home when she went missing around 5 pm. The family lodged a complaint and accordingly, we filed a case for kidnapping. On Saturday morning, her body was found by a police team in a sugarcane field in the village,” the local SHO said.

The Circle Officer said that the postmortem report has confirmed rape. “After her post mortem report came, we added the section for rape… The girl was strangled. The FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons under sections for kidnapping, rape, and murder,” the officer said.

The 25-year-old man was detained for questioning after villagers told us that he was last with the girl on Friday evening, said the SHO.

