UP: 6-year-old raped, killed in Pilibhit, one held

A six-year-old girl, who went missing on Friday from near her home in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in a sugarcane field on Saturday. Police said that the postmortem report indicated that she was raped before being strangulated. A 25-year-old man from her neighbourhood has been detained.

“On Friday evening, a religious programme was being held at the girl’s home when she went missing around 5 pm.

The family lodged a complaint and accordingly, we filed a case for kidnapping. On Saturday morning, her body was found by a police team in a sugarcane field in the village,” the local SHO said.

The Circle Officer said that the postmortem report has confirmed rape. “After her post mortem report came, we added the section for rape… The girl was strangled. The FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons under sections for kidnapping, rape, and murder,” the officer said.

The 25-year-old man was detained for questioning after villagers told us that he was seen with the girl on Friday evening, said the SHO.

