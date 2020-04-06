UP: 6 policemen suspended as 12 flee quarantine centre

Police claimed that seven of the 12 had been traced to their residence in Bihar and quarantined there. Police in Bihar were trying to trace the rest. (Rerpesentational Image) Police claimed that seven of the 12 had been traced to their residence in Bihar and quarantined there. Police in Bihar were trying to trace the rest. (Rerpesentational Image)

Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended after 12 Bihar residents jumped quarantine at a school campus at Hatta town in Kushinagar district on Friday. They were deployed to keep a vigil on people, mostly migrant labourers, at the quarantine centre.

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra said the six — SI Vijay Shankar Yadva and five constables — had been suspended for negligence of duty.

Police claimed that seven of the 12 had been traced to their residence in Bihar and quarantined there. Police in Bihar were trying to trace the rest.

Station House Office of Hatta Police station, Harendra Kumar Mishra, said 70 people were kept in the Hatta quarantine center.

An FIR has been lodged against the 12 people under IPC charges of disobedience, trying to spread infection and negligence.

Mishra said the 12 people were quarantined after they, on their way to their residence in Paschim Champaran district, were caught in Kushinagar.

