UP: 52-year-old teacher held in Rampur for ‘molesting’ girl

A 52-year-old teacher was arrested by Rampur police for allegedly molesting a minor girl during a function at a coaching centre last week.

Police said the accused forcibly caught hold of the girl and smeared her face with a cake despite her objection.

The accused, who teaches at the same school where the minor studies, runs the coaching centre. He has been suspended by the school authorities, police said.

Police said other students were also present at the coaching centre when the alleged incident took place on September 4, a day before Teachers’ Day.

The matter came to light after a video clip of the alleged incident went viral. In the purported clip of the incident, the girl, a student of class XI, is seen struggling to free herself of the accused as he forcibly smears her face with a cake. The incident occurred during a function organised by the coaching centre to celebrate Teachers’ Day.

An FIR was filed against the teacher on charges of molestation.

On Saturday, the teacher was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, a police officer said. Police also invoked POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) against the accused.