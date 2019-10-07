UP: 50-yr-old beaten to death in Jaunpur, five of a family held

Five persons were arrested for allegedly beating a 50-year-old farmer to death in Jaunpur’s Sarai Khwaja area on Saturday.

While the arrested accused told the police that the man, identified as Mukesh Gautam, had attempted to sexually assault a 58-year-old woman, police said that prima facie the incident took place over some arguments.

Notably, all the five arrested are relatives of the woman, including her son.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Jaunpur, Sanjay Rai, said that late Friday late, police received information that a group of people had beaten up a man in a field in Sarai Khwaja. A police team reached the spot and admitted the injured person to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries hours later. Police said that the post-mortem report stated that Mukesh died of antemortem injuries.

In a complaint filed to the police, the daughter of the deceased alleged that nine persons — all her distant relatives — on charges of rioting and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “The complainant has alleged that the accused thrashed her father after making a false allegation of sexual assault. The complainant also alleged that there is a land dispute between her father and accused,” said ASP Rai.

“Arrested persons claimed that Mukesh had sexually assaulted their 58-year-old relative when she had gone to field on Friday. We have so far not got any written complaint from accused’s family,” said Rai, adding that raids are being conducted to trace the four other accused.

SHO (Sarai Khwaja) Yogendra Yadav said, “In the preliminary inquiry it came to light that Mukesh had beat up the woman over some dispute on Friday. Hearing her cry, woman’s relatives and son arrived at the spot and beat up Mukesh,” said Yadav. Police said that the woman also sustained minor injuries during the attack.