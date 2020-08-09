UP: 4,800 fresh Covid cases, 47 more deaths in last 24 hours

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Lucknow with 663, followed by Prayagraj with 256 cases, Kanpur Nagar with 253 cases, Gorakhpur with 226 and Varanasi with 221. (Representational) The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Lucknow with 663, followed by Prayagraj with 256 cases, Kanpur Nagar with 253 cases, Gorakhpur with 226 and Varanasi with 221. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases, with 4,800 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours as well as 47 more deaths. The state has till now had a total of 1,18,038 cases for Covid-19 and 2,028 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 46,177 with 69,833 people discharged after treatment till date.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Lucknow with 663, followed by Prayagraj with 256 cases, Kanpur Nagar with 253 cases, Gorakhpur with 226 and Varanasi with 221. The highest number of active cases in the state were in Lucknow (5640), Kanpur (4634) Prayagraj (1,931), Bareilly (1679).

Kanpur once again recorded the highest number of fresh deaths in the state with five people succumbing to the virus int he last 24 hours. Kanpur Nagar has recorded a total of 258 deaths, with Lucknow has reported 141. Bareilly recorded four fresh deaths, followed by Lucknow, Varanasi and Prayagraj with three deaths each.

In the last 24 hours, 2,999 people were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told mediapersons on Saturday that 29.96 lakh tests have been conducted. “A new record has been made on Friday. A total of 1,02,982 tests were done on Friday,” he said.

“We are only behind Tamil Nadu in terms of total tests as they have done around 2 lakh more tests than us. But if we continue testing at the same rate, we will overtake the state,” Awasthi added.

