UP: 40-year-old rape victim shot at in Jhansi, FIR lodged

A 40-year-old rape victim was shot at while she was on her way to a temple on a two-wheeler in Jhansi district Tuesday night.
The woman, who sustained a bullet injury on her shoulder for which she is undergoing treatment, alleged the two who intercepted her were Pankaj Birthare — whom she had named in the rape case lodged two years ago — and his associate Sharad Upadhyay. Police have lodged an FIR against Pankaj and Sharad on charge of attempt to murder.
“The woman was on her way to a temple on a two-wheeler when Pankaj and Sharad, who were also on a bike, intercepted her near Navabad bus stand. In her statement, the victim said the two walked towards her, after which one took out a pistol and fired. The bullet hit her on the right shoulder. As she screamed for help, the duo escaped,” said A K Singh, SO of Navabad police station.
Crimes against women making govt easy target
He further said, “During questioning she said Pankaj used to be her business associate. She called off the partnership over business-related issues.”
SP (City) Devesh Kumar Pandey said that in 2016, Pankaj was booked for rape on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman. “We suspect this attack is a sequel to the same case,” he added.