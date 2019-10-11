UP: 4 siblings arrested for killing 10-year-old son of neighbour in Shamli

Two brothers and two sisters were arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting and strangling their 10-year-old neighbour to death in Shamli district’s Babri village previous night.

The arrested accused were identifed as Shadab (24), Irshad (22), Rukhsar (25) and Farzana (20). Their father, Iqbal, is absconding. Citing villagers’ statements, police said that the boy’s mother, Rani, had badmouthed about Rukshar to her would-be in-laws, leading to scrapping of her marriage.

“We have been told by locals and the family of the complainant has been held him responsible for the last moment denial of Rukhsar’s marriage,” Nem Chand Singh, in charge of Babri police station, told The Indian Express on phone.

Police said the boy, Subhan, went to attend a fair on Wednesday night in the village and did not return home till late, forcing his father to lodge a missing person’s complaint with Babri police station. In the morning, locals spotted the body lying in a dry culvert and informed the boy’s father, Ikram, who reached the place with the area police.

“The complaint was converted into an FIR and we arrested four people. Raids are being conducted to arrest Iqbal,” said Chand.