UP: 3,417 people taken in custody, identifying protesters, says Police

Police on Thursday evening said that 3,417 people have been taken into custody from across Uttar Pradesh as part of preventive action as protests against the new citizenship law and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) turned violent in different parts of the state.

A total of 112 people have been taken into custody in Lucknow alone, where, according to a statement issued by UP Police, around a dozen vehicles were set on fire and vandalised by protesters. In addition to this, 13 FIRs have been registered in connection to “misleading and objectionable posts on social media”, and five persons have been arrested, said police.

According to the police statement, 16 police personnel were injured in Lucknow violence and two others in Sambhal.

Inspector General, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar, meanwhile, said they that were trying to identify those involved in the violence, and strict action would be taken against them.

“Today a protest against the citizenship law was organised by the Samajwadi Party, Congress and other parties across the state. In the districts, except Sambhal and Lucknow, protests concluded peacefully. In some district, smaller protests were organised but police controlled the situation with immediate action. In 73 districts, protests were organised at 102 places and 3,305 people were taken into custody where there was a possibility of violence,” read a statement issued by the UP Police.

“In connection to the incidents in Lucknow and Sambhal, as per the Supreme Court orders, cases will be lodged against those responsible for loss of private and public properties, and legal proceedings regarding recovery of money from them will be done,” added the statement.

Internet services suspended in Lucknow till Saturday

Mobile internet services and SMS of all mobile service providers have been suspended in Lucknow till December 21 noon.

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi issued an order to this effect late on Thursday night. “The order is effective from 3 pm on December 19 till 12 pm on December 21,” he stated in the order.

Internet services were also suspended in Sambhal, Aligarh, Mau, Ghaziabad and Azamgarh districts, even as Section 144 of the CrPC, was already in force.

