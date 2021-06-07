UP: 34 arrested, 24 vehicles seized over SP leader’s roadshow

A day after an FIR was filed against a Samajwadi Party leader and 200 unidentified people for taking out a roadshow in violation of Covid protocols, Etawah police on Sunday arrested 34 persons and seized 24 vehicles.

The arrested persons and vehicles were part of the roadshow on Saturday, a day after SP leader Dharmendra Yadav was released from Etawah district jail. Yadav is still at large.

Circle Officer, Etawah, Rajeev Pratap Singh said, “During the course of investigation, we conducted raids at several places during which 24 vehicles were seized and 34 persons arrested.”

“The accused and vehicles were identified through footage of the roadshow. The arrested persons are from Auraiya, Jalaun and Etawah,” Singh said, adding that further investigation is on to trace the others who were part of the roadshow.

Police are also trying to trace the SP leader who is on the run, Singh said.

A native of Auraiya’s Diviyapur area, Yadav has 25 cases against his name, including those registered for murder. He was elected a Zila Panchayat member in the recent local body polls and also holds the post of district president in the party’s Yuvjan Samaj. Auraiya district administration had externed him in March this year.

On Saturday, a video went viral on social media showing Yadav moving in a car along with his associates, with over a dozen vehicles tailing them and lusty slogans being raised in his name. During preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the video was shot on Saturday itself, a day after his release from jail in a case where he was booked under sections of UP Gangsters’ Act.

The FIR has been filed under various IPC sections and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.