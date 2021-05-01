UP: 332 deaths in highest 1-day Covid-19 toll yet

Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 with 332 people dying due to the virus in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the state had crossed the 12,000-mark on Thursday with 298 deaths, which was the highest till then. Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported a total of 34,626 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases in the state to 3.10 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 2.44 lakh samples were tested taking the total tests to 4.07 crore.

The highest number of casualties in the last 24 hours were reported from Lucknow with 37 deaths, while 19 were reported from Kanpur Nagar, 17 from Ghaziabad and 15 from Varanasi. Lucknow and Kanpur have now recorded a total of 1,799 and 1,153 deaths respectively.

Lucknow still has the highest number of active cases with 44,145, followed by Kanpur Nagar with 17,856, Varanasi (15,454), Prayagraj (13,186).

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Lucknow with 3,958 fresh cases, followed by Kanpur Nagar (1,875), Varanasi (1,573) and Meerut (1,561).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tested negative for Covid on Friday. He undertook an inspection of a healthcare facility being built at Haj House in Lucknow by DRDO.

The CM has given instructions to officials to ensure that the DRDO hospitals in Lucknow with capacity of 500 beds should be operational in the next two days. Out of the 500, 300 are ICU beds,” said ACS (Information) Navneet Sehgal on Friday during the press briefing. He also said all schools for class 1 to 12 and coaching institutes will remain shut till May 10.

The CM expressed grief over the death of Dr Y P SIngh, who was distrctor of Ayodhya Research Institute, and died after being tested positive for Covid-19.