UP: 32-year-old beaten to death for ‘harassing’ woman, say cops

A 32-year-old man was beaten to death for allegedly harassing a woman in Hapur late Friday night. The victim, identified as Mansharam, allegedly climbed over the wall of a neighbouring house to meet a woman when her brothers caught hold of him and assaulted him. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.

“We received information that a man was beaten up in a Hapur village by a family as they alleged he had entered their house to molest a woman. The injuries sustained during an assault were fatal and Mansharam died in the hospital. An FIR under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been filed against four members of the family and three people have been arrested,” said Hapur SP Sankalp Sharma.

According to the police, Mansharam’s family initially alleged that he was walking on the streets and the family of the accused attacked him arbitrarily. During investigations it was confirmed that he had scaled the wall of the house in the night and he was allegedly beaten to death in the house.

The accused, Sohampal, Chandrapal and Savita, have been arrested while their relative Harshit is currently absconding, police said.

Mansharam worked odd jobs in the village having been mentally challenged for the past few years, police said. The FIR was filed against the accused by his wife Seema. The couple has two children.