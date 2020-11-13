UP: 300 artistes from across the country, Deepotsava to be grander this Diwali

Ayodhya on Thursday on the eve of Deepotsav.The Saryu river bank will be illuminated with 5.51 lakh earthen lamps. Express

A grand Deepotsava celebration has been planned in Ayodhya for Friday, which will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. At least 300 artistes will perform wearing masks, adhering to the Covid-19 protocol. Actors representing Ram, Sita and Lakshman are scheduled to descend on the bank of Saryu in a flower-bedecked helicopter, represnting the mythical “Pushpak Viman”, and will be received by Governor and the Chief Minister.

“The government has invited artistes from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Braj and Bundelkhand regions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also invited local artistes to perform at the grand event,” a statement issued by the government said, adding that the event will see “a confluence of seven cultures on the banks of River Saryu to welcome Raghunath (Lord Ram)”.

The state will be represented through local artistes from Jhansi, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur and people belonging to the tribal community from Sonbhadra. “Ayodhya will look marvelous and incredible amid lakhs of diyas and the programmes representing different cultures. The state government is showing the world the grandeur of Indian culture through the Deepotsav event in Ayodhya, which has become the centre of attraction,” said the statement.

The government intends to give artistes from Bundelkhand region an international stage through the event.

“The Tourism Department has especially included the Deewari toli (a dance form) in the festival… The performances will attempt to portray Uttar Pradesh’s rich history, love and unity in diversity. People across the world will get to witness the rich history and culture of the state. Artistes will also give social messages on topics ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to Mission Shakti of the state government,” a government spokesperson said.

“Around 200 women will give the message for the Mission Shakti through different kinds of cultural performances,” the spokesperson added.

