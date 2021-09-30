UP: 3 women who wanted to meet PFI members held for ‘fake’ RT-PCR

Three women from Kerala were arrested by Lucknow Police for allegedly submitting false Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test reports to Lucknow district jail to meet two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

PFI members Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan —both residents of Kerala – were arrested in February this year for allegedly planning blasts at a programme of Hindu organisations. Since then, they have been lodged in Lucknow district jail.

On Sunday, three women, including Badruddin’s wife Nazeema, and a man visited Lucknow district jail seeking permission to meet Badruddin and Firoz. All the four submitted their Aadhaar cards and their RT-PCR reports, purportedly from a Ghaziabad laboratory.

Since the UP Police had sent a letter to jail officials asking to be on high alert regarding the two inmates, the jail officials contacted the laboratory in Ghaziabad to verify the four RT-PCR reports.

“The laboratory staff informed us that the RT-PCR report of the man was issued by them, but denied issuing reports of the three women. I immediately informed the local police,” said Ajay Rai, the jailor of Lucknow District jail, adding that due to the confusion, the man was also not allowed to enter the jail premises.

Police booked the three women – Nazeema, Badruddin’s relative Mohsina, and Firoz’s relative Funhalima, all aged between 20 and 30 years – for cheating, forgery among other charges, and arrested them.

A court later sent them to judicial custody. During the inquiry, the allegations against the three women have been found true, said police.

On February 16, when the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police had Badruddin and Firoz, it had claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of explosives and firearms from their possession. Police claimed that they were planning a series of blasts to target senior office-bearers of Hindu organisations and the main objective of the duo was to recruit youths and impart arms training.

A day after they were arrested, PFI had admitted that Badruddin and Firoz are members of the organisation but denied the allegations that they were planning a series of blasts.