UP: 3 tribal teenagers beaten, tonsured on suspicion of theft; one held

Three children belonging to a tribal community were allegedly beaten up and their heads tonsured after a shopkeeper suspected them of stealing metal scrap from his shop in UP’s Auraiya district Wednesday.

The children, in their teens, were also paraded through a market with the accused using casteist slurs against them, it was alleged.

Police have arrested one of the accused, Rajiv Gupta, after lodging an FIR against three people over the alleged incident. The two other accused, identified as Sudeep Shakya and Raju Shakya, are absconding.

The victim told The Indian Express, “Three people beat me and two of my friends. They said I have stolen metal from a shop. They called a barber and shaved our heads. We were paraded through the village and the market. They beat us up also and then took us to the police station where they handed us to the cops.”

The complaint, lodged by the mother of one of the victims, reads, “On Wednesday, my son had gone to collect scrap with his two friends. They were beaten up by the accused, and half their heads were shaved. The accused used casteist slurs against the children and paraded them through the local market.”

Auraiya SP Charu Nigam saidthe case is being investigated.