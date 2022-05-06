UP: 3 policemen suspended after domestic help alleges torture

THREE POLICE personnel in Lalitpur, including an SHO and a woman sub-inspector, were suspended on Thursday after a woman was “illegally detained” and allegedly tortured at the residence of a constable where she worked as a domestic help and later at the local police station.

In her police complaint, registered in the early hours of Thursday, the 47-year-old woman claimed that was subjected to torture on suspicion of theft at the constable’s house after a ‘tantrik’ told them that she had stolen valuables, sources said.

The three persons who have been booked in connection with the alleged incident were identified as constable Anshu Patel, sub-inspector Parul Chandel and Patel’s wife Sapna. Patel and Chandel have been suspended. Mehrauni police station in-charge Kanta Prasad has also been suspended “for laxity in supervision”.

The case against the three was registered.

This comes a day after the SHO of a police station in Lalitpur district was arrested in a rape case.

In a statement, Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak said, “A woman has alleged that she was accused of theft by a male police constable and a female sub-inspector. We took cognizance of the matter. We have registered an FIR and the woman will undergo a medical examination. Both police personnel named in the complaint have been suspended and the probe has been assigned to the Circle Officer concerned. The station in-charge has also been suspended for laxity in supervision.”

“So far, the facts that have come out indicate that there was some theft at the constable’s house. He suspected that the woman (domestic help). He allegedly beat up the woman,” added Pathak.

Asked about the nature of her injuries, the SP said, “If the panel of doctors say [after another medical examination] that the injuries are grievous, we will invoke more sections.”

A probe is on, police said.