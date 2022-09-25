UP: 3 police constables among six booked in connection with suicide case

Six persons, including three police constables, have been booked in connection with the alleged suicide of a constable posted at Kamasin police station here, an official said on Sunday.

SHO of Kamasin police station Umesh Singh said Constable Raghavendra Pratap (24) allegedly died by suicide in a rented home on July 30.

He said on the basis of the complaint of the constable’s father Gokul Prasad, an FIR of murder was lodged on Saturday evening against three constables posted at the police station namely, Saurabh Verma, Vikas and Aman, besides three unidentified persons.

The deceased constable was a resident of the Jhansi district and had returned from leave before the alleged incident.