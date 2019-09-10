UP: 3 men loot Rs 15 lakh from Baghpat bank

Three armed men on Monday barged into a branch of Syndicate Bank at Loomb Tugana village in Baghpat district and fled with Rs 15 lakh.

While one of the three men kept watch outside, his accomplices entered the bank at 2 pm. They held the bank customers and staff captive at gunpoint for a few minutes and forced the cashier to part with the bank cash, said police.

“They threatened to kill the customers and the staff if they dared to raise their voice. Within 10 minutes, they fled with the money and locked the entrance gate. We have obtained CCTV footage and hope to get a breakthrough very soon,” Ranvir Yadav, in-charge of Chaprauli police station, told The Indian Express on phone.

Baghpat SP Pratap Gopendra Yadav said all the exit and entry points of the district had been sealed and a massive manhunt launched to trace the robbers.

Four police teams, which include cyber experts, have been formed to catch the robbers.

“Our seniors have been informed about the incident. Though we are yet to estimate the looted money, it could be around Rs 15 lakh which,” said Harvinder, manager of the Loomb Tugana branch.