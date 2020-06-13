UP: 3 killed, 2 injured as lightning strike sparks blast at mining site

Police identified the deceased as Buddha Kushwaha (50), Bala Kushwaha (35) and Chanda. (Representational) Police identified the deceased as Buddha Kushwaha (50), Bala Kushwaha (35) and Chanda. (Representational)

Three persons were killed and two injured on Friday at a stone-mining site at a village in Mahoba district after lightning strike caused explosives meant for mining to blast, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Buddha Kushwaha (50), Bala Kushwaha (35) and Chanda.

Kushwaha (35). SHO, Kabrai police station, Devendra Shukla said, “There is a mountainous terrain near the village where the government gives contract for mining using explosives. The explosives are laid out and used for mining every aftetimernoon, but it is generally done in a planned manner and workers leave the site at the . On Friday, explosives had been laid out in a hole as usual, but because of a lightning strike in the area around 1 pm, the explosive substances exploded. There were eight local residents working at the mining site. Two people died on the spot, while three were referred to Jhansi district hospital. One died on the way. Three escaped unhurt.”

The SHO said the injured were out of danger. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and instructed officials to ensure all possible treatment and help to victims.

