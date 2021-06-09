UP: 3 boys held for ‘sexual’ assault on 5-yr-old girl

Police said the girl’s family on Monday lodged a complaint saying she was playing outside her house when some boys from the neighbourhood dragged here to a secluded place nearby.

KUSHINAGAR Police have detained three minor boys for allegedly gangraping a five-year-old girl in their neighbourhood and recording the act on a mobile phone. The incident took place as the girl was playing outside her house, police added.

As residents staged a protest against the incident, senior police officers reached the spot and assured them that strict action will be taken in the matter.

“The three boys were detained and later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which sent them to a correctional home. We have seized the cellphone which was used to record the crime,” Additional Superintendent of Police Ayodhya Prasad Singh said.

They allegedly took turns to assault her sexually, while the act was filmed with the phone that one of the accused was carrying, police said. The video clip was later circulated by the boy who owns the phone, police added.