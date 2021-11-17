scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

UP 2022 Election Campaign Live Updates: CM Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to address rallies today

UP 2022 polls live blog: At around noon, Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj, where she will perform a Darshan Puja at the Matyagjendra Nath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow, New Delhi |
Updated: November 17, 2021 11:30:08 am
Priyanka Gandhi, UP election rallyWhile Adityanath is slated to visit Jhansi, Priyanka Gandhi will be in Chitrakoot, and Yadav will hold his ‘Vijay Yatra’ in Ghazipur. (File)

UP 2022 polls live blog: Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a power-packed day, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav all set to address rallies across the state on Wednesday. While Adityanath is slated to visit Jhansi, Priyanka Gandhi will be in Chitrakoot, and Yadav will hold his ‘Vijay Yatra’ in Ghazipur.

At around noon, Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj, where she will perform a Darshan Puja at the Matyagjendra Nath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. She will then travel to Chitrakoot, with a few other state Congress leaders. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party’s ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Ghazipur to Lucknow will take place.

Meanwhile, inaugurating the 341-km-long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing the previous governments of neglecting the eastern region of the state for their “dynastic politics”, and said that they reduced the region to “mafiawaad” and poverty.

Click here for more

 

Live Blog

CM Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to address rallies today. Follow this space for the latest updates on the Uttar Pradesh 2022 elections. 

11:24 (IST)17 Nov 2021
Previous govts ignored east UP, reduced it to mafiawaad, poverty: PM

Inaugurating the 341-km-long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing the previous governments of neglecting the eastern region of the state for their “dynastic politics”, and said that they reduced the region to “mafiawaad” and poverty.

Addressing a public meeting at Karwal Kheri after the launch of the expressway, where he himself landed in a military transport aircraft on a 3.2-km stretch developed as an emergency air strip for the Indian Air Force (IAF), Modi said, “Unfortunately parivarwadis (dynasties) dominated both in Delhi and Lucknow for a long period, and the partnership of those parivarwadis kept crushing the aspirations of the people of Uttar Pradesh over the years… For previous chief ministers, development in UP was limited to where they had their homes and families,” he said without naming any political parties. Read the full report here. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi at the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway. (AP)

Previous govts ignored east UP, reduced it to mafiawaad, poverty: PM

Inaugurating the 341-km-long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing the previous governments of neglecting the eastern region of the state for their “dynastic politics”, and said that they reduced the region to “mafiawaad” and poverty.

Addressing a public meeting at Karwal Kheri after the launch of the expressway, where he himself landed in a military transport aircraft on a 3.2-km stretch developed as an emergency air strip for the Indian Air Force (IAF), Modi said, “Unfortunately parivarwadis (dynasties) dominated both in Delhi and Lucknow for a long period, and the partnership of those parivarwadis kept crushing the aspirations of the people of Uttar Pradesh over the years… For previous chief ministers, development in UP was limited to where they had their homes and families,” he said without naming any political parties.

But the current government is ensuring that development reaches the eastern as well as the western parts of the state, he added.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.