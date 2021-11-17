UP 2022 Election Campaign Live Updates: CM Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to address rallies today

While Adityanath is slated to visit Jhansi, Priyanka Gandhi will be in Chitrakoot, and Yadav will hold his ‘Vijay Yatra’ in Ghazipur. (File)

UP 2022 polls live blog: Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a power-packed day, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav all set to address rallies across the state on Wednesday. While Adityanath is slated to visit Jhansi, Priyanka Gandhi will be in Chitrakoot, and Yadav will hold his ‘Vijay Yatra’ in Ghazipur.

At around noon, Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj, where she will perform a Darshan Puja at the Matyagjendra Nath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. She will then travel to Chitrakoot, with a few other state Congress leaders. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party’s ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Ghazipur to Lucknow will take place.

Meanwhile, inaugurating the 341-km-long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing the previous governments of neglecting the eastern region of the state for their “dynastic politics”, and said that they reduced the region to “mafiawaad” and poverty.