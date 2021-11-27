scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 27, 2021
UP 2022 Election Campaign Live: Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Mahoba, Yogi in Varanasi for 2-day visit

2022 UP Assembly Election Campaign Live Updates: The Yogi Adityanath government is playing the development card ahead of the polls by inaugurating big-ticket infrastructure projects.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow, New Delhi |
Updated: November 27, 2021 9:24:23 am
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets relatives of the four people who were allegedly murdered at their house at Gohari village, in Prayagraj on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

UP 2022 Polls Live, 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Campaign Live: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a rally in Mahoba today, a day after she met the members of a Dalit family whose four members were murdered. She had alleged that there is “no justice for Dalits, farmers, women and minorities under the present government.”

She added that the women of the family had told her that they had flagged a threat to their lives in September this year as well as in 2019.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been touring the state extensively, inaugurating big ticket infrastructure projects ahead of the polls, will be reaching Varanasi today for a two-day visit.

In the meantime, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a rally in Lucknow, said the crowds at the rallies of the party is testament to the fact that the BJP will be uprooted from the state in the upcoming elections. “Every section is fed up with them. No other party had given more hardships to the people as much as the BJP,” the SP chief added.

This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was ready to extend help to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for next year’s Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, if required. SP is already is advanced stages of seat sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Live Blog

Uttar Pradesh 2022 Election Campaign Live News: Akhilesh re-tunes Didi's 'Khela Hobe' to take on BJP; Mamata Banerjee's TMC extends support to SP; Follow this space for latest news:

09:23 (IST)27 Nov 2021
MLAs Aditi Singh & Vandana Singh join BJP: ‘Will counter Priyanka, Akhilesh’

Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, who had disassociated from the party some time ago, on Wednesday formally joined the BJP along with rebel BSP MLA from Sigri in Azamgarh, Vandana Singh.

Welcoming them in the party, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the “two strong woman leaders” would counter Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav in Azamgarh, and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli. “Both have made a place for themselves and work for the deprived. They will strengthen the BJP to attain an absolute majority in the 2022 Assembly polls in the state,” said the UP BJP chief. Read More

09:11 (IST)27 Nov 2021
Priyanka Gandhi to lead a rally in Mahoba

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a rally in Mahoba today, a day after she met the members of a Dalit family whose four members were murdered. She had alleged that there is “no justice for Dalits, farmers, women and minorities under the present government.”

Mahoba itself remains the hotbed of political future in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had both addressed people from Mahoba earlier this month, galvanising the BJP supporters and workers and getting the saffron party's morale up and running for the elections. 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his son Akhilesh Yadav at the SP party office in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: To expand electoral footprint, parties look beyond core base

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections months away, all political parties in the state are trying to woo castes beyond their core vote base in order to set social equations in their favour.

The SP, looking to come back to power, is reaching out to non-Yadav OBCs. In its recently announced state executive committee, the party included only four Yadav while at least 26 leaders were from non-Yadav backward castes, over a dozen were from upper castes, 11 were Muslim and eight were Dalits. The SP has also launched at least seven yatras over the past two months, assigning its leaders and coalition partners — mostly from non-Yadav backward castes — to reach out to masses. Former minister Ram Kishore Bind is holding social conventions with leaders of the Bind, Nishad, Kevat and Mallah communities.

