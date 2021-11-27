UP 2022 Election Campaign Live: Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Mahoba, Yogi in Varanasi for 2-day visit

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets relatives of the four people who were allegedly murdered at their house at Gohari village, in Prayagraj on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

UP 2022 Polls Live, 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Campaign Live: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a rally in Mahoba today, a day after she met the members of a Dalit family whose four members were murdered. She had alleged that there is “no justice for Dalits, farmers, women and minorities under the present government.”

She added that the women of the family had told her that they had flagged a threat to their lives in September this year as well as in 2019.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been touring the state extensively, inaugurating big ticket infrastructure projects ahead of the polls, will be reaching Varanasi today for a two-day visit.

In the meantime, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a rally in Lucknow, said the crowds at the rallies of the party is testament to the fact that the BJP will be uprooted from the state in the upcoming elections. “Every section is fed up with them. No other party had given more hardships to the people as much as the BJP,” the SP chief added.

This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was ready to extend help to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for next year’s Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, if required. SP is already is advanced stages of seat sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal.