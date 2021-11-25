UP 2022 Election Campaign Live Updates: MLAs Aditi Singh, Vandana Singh join BJP; AAP, SP discuss seat-sharing

UP 2022 Polls Live, 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Campaign Live Updates: Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, who had disassociated from the party some time ago, on Wednesday formally joined the BJP along with rebel BSP MLA from Sigri in Azamgarh, Vandana Singh.
Speaking to mediapersons after joining the BJP, Aditi Singh hit out at the Congress. “The Congress knows that they stand nowhere in UP. Therefore, they are fooling the women with promises… in the last election, Congress had won 7 seats and I was one of them,” the MLA said.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it has started talks with the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2022 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, indicating that the two may be looking at a possible alliance in the state. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh made the announcement after meeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.
In other news, Akhilesh Yadav said if his party comes to power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, its government will give Rs 25 lakh each to farmers who died during the farm laws agitation. “We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party government comes to power, farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws will be given a ‘Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi’ of Rs 25 lakh,” Yadav said in a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday. With this, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports.
Located at a distance of about 72 km from the IGI airport in New Delhi, the new airport will be India’s largest after its completion, according to officials. The first phase of the development of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore.
The construction of this airport comes just weeks after the prime minister inaugurated the Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh to boost the country’s aviation sector. Another international airport is presently under-construction in Ayodhya. Here's everything you need to know.