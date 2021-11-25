UP 2022 Election Campaign Live Updates: MLAs Aditi Singh, Vandana Singh join BJP; AAP, SP discuss seat-sharing

UP 2022 Polls Live, 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Campaign Live Updates: Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, who had disassociated from the party some time ago, on Wednesday formally joined the BJP along with rebel BSP MLA from Sigri in Azamgarh, Vandana Singh.

Speaking to mediapersons after joining the BJP, Aditi Singh hit out at the Congress. “The Congress knows that they stand nowhere in UP. Therefore, they are fooling the women with promises… in the last election, Congress had won 7 seats and I was one of them,” the MLA said.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it has started talks with the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2022 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, indicating that the two may be looking at a possible alliance in the state. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh made the announcement after meeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.