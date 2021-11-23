UP 2022 Election Campaign Live Updates: No plans for caste-based meets, Congress to focus on women

UP 2022 Polls Live, 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Campaign Live Updates: Ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP chief JP Nadda and other national leaders of the party held a meeting with senior leaders from the state, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Nadda will address booth presidents in Kanpur on Tuesday. There are more than 22,000 booths in 52 Assembly constituencies in the region. The BJP president will also inaugurate a regional party office and those of seven district units.

Meanwhile, while the ruling BJP and Opposition parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are focusing on caste-based conventions and meetings, the Congress is keeping its focus on women who constitute about 46 per cent of the population in Uttar Pradesh and for whom the party has announced 40 per cent of tickets for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Congress will organise a public meeting in Bundelkhand region’s Mahoba district on November 27. The party is also set to organise a public meeting in Meerut district on November 30. Priyanka Gandhi will address both the public meetings.

Also, with a focus on regaining 78 seats where BJP and its allies lost in the 2017 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been touring these constituencies, inaugurating and laying a foundation of new projects and describing the “advantages” that the constituency would have gained if BJP had won there in 2017.