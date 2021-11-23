scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
UP 2022 Election Campaign Live Updates: No plans for caste-based meets, Congress to focus on women

2022 UP Assembly Election Campaign Live News: Congress will organise a public meeting in Bundelkhand region’s Mahoba district on November 27.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow, New Delhi |
November 23, 2021 10:06:46 am
UP 2022 polls, UP polls live, UP 2022 live blog, Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi, Prayagraj, Akhilesh Yadav, UP election campaigning, UP, Yogi Adityanath, Indian Express news, up election campaign, up assembly election campaign, up election social media campaignCongress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi addresses the 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' programme, in Chitrakoot. (PTI via AICC)

UP 2022 Polls Live, 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election Campaign Live Updates: Ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP chief JP Nadda and other national leaders of the party held a meeting with senior leaders from the state, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Nadda will address booth presidents in Kanpur on Tuesday. There are more than 22,000 booths in 52 Assembly constituencies in the region. The BJP president will also inaugurate a regional party office and those of seven district units.

Meanwhile, while the ruling BJP and Opposition parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are focusing on caste-based conventions and meetings, the Congress is keeping its focus on women who constitute about 46 per cent of the population in Uttar Pradesh and for whom the party has announced 40 per cent of tickets for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Congress will organise a public meeting in Bundelkhand region’s Mahoba district on November 27. The party is also set to organise a public meeting in Meerut district on November 30. Priyanka Gandhi will address both the public meetings.

Also, with a focus on regaining 78 seats where BJP and its allies lost in the 2017 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been touring these constituencies, inaugurating and laying a foundation of new projects and describing the “advantages” that the constituency would have gained if BJP had won there in 2017.

Live Blog

BJP president J P Nadda. (Twitter/@JPNadda)

The BJP’s senior leaders such as party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are set to address the party’s booth presidents’ in six regions in Uttar Pradesh in the coming days with the aim of galvanising the cadre in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.

On Monday, Nadda addressed a meeting of 27,637 booth presidents in Gorakhpur district, which is the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in the state on November 25 to address a “booth sammelan” in the Awadh region in Sitapur district. Two days later, he will address a similar gathering in Jaunpur district for the party’s booth presidents from the Kashi (Varanasi) region. Kashi and Awadh are the largest regions in the state in terms of the BJP’s organisational structure. The Awadh region has 33,474 booths in 82 Assembly constituencies while Kashi has over 32,000 booths in 71 constituencies.

Sources said Amit Shah was likely to address such meetings of booth presidents in western Uttar Pradesh and the Braj region later this month but added that the schedule had not been finalised yet. While western UP has over 27,600 booths in 71 constituencies the Braj region has over 27,800 booths in 65 Assembly seats.

Explained: Politics of Uttar Pradesh expressways

In Uttar Pradesh, expressway projects are so closely intertwined with politics that they have remained the headline achievement for three successive regimes.

UP’s expressway network today is 800 km long, the latest addition being the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Crisscrossing the state from Greater Noida in the west to Ghazipur near the Bihar border in the east, the network has been built at a cost of Rs 50,000 crore over the last 15 years.

Another 900 km is in the pipeline — longer if we count proposed extensions.

