UP: 200 people from Sharjah to fly in today, govt ready

“Tomorrow [Saturday], a flight from Sharjah is expected to come here to Lucknow at 7.45 pm. And one flight will land in Delhi today [Friday] which will have 20 passengers from UP,” said Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi. (Representational) “Tomorrow [Saturday], a flight from Sharjah is expected to come here to Lucknow at 7.45 pm. And one flight will land in Delhi today [Friday] which will have 20 passengers from UP,” said Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi. (Representational)

The Lucknow district administration on Friday said it had made all preparations for the 200 people expected to arrive here from the city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

The passengers on the flight will either be quarantined for 14 days in a government centre, or in hotels that will charge them a “reasonable amount”.

“The people who will be coming have both options. They can stay in free quarantine or can pay for the quarantine facility. We have made arrangements at free quarantine facilities as well as at hotels which will be used as quarantine facilities. Hotels have been divided into three categories and all three categories will charge a very reasonable rate,” said Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

Asked about the arrival of Indians from other countries, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said: “Tomorrow [Saturday], a flight from Sharjah is expected to come here to Lucknow at 7.45 pm. And one flight will land in Delhi today [Friday] which will have 20 passengers from UP. They will go to Noida and Ghaziabad, and will be quarantined there.”

“Those wanting to return from other states… there is one condition that a list from receiving state is sent here and a medical certificate comes with that, then the UP government is ready to take them back. We are making arrangements for that,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.