UP: 20 receive Covaxin after getting first dose of Covishield, report submitted

At least 20 people were administered Covaxin doses more than a month after they received the first dose of the Covishield vaccine in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The apparent oversight, which resulted in a mix-up of doses, happened in Barhni block, officials said, adding that 18 of the 20 recipients are from Audahi Kala village, while the remaining two are from a neighbouring village.

Speaking to reporters, Siddharthnagar CMO Sandeep Chaudhary said, “There’s been an incident where 20 people were administered Covaxin after receiving the first dose of Covishield. This is a mistake as the central government does not have any standing guideline on mixing the two vaccines. Both vaccines have to be administered in two does. An inquiry was ordered and a report has been submitted. I have sought clarification from those who have erred. We will act accordingly.”

“We had sent a team from the district to check on the 20 people. They were found to be in good health and haven’t faced any issues as yet. We will keep a watch on them,” the CMO added.

Siddharthnagar District Magistrate Deepak Meena said the matter came to light after complaints were received from some of the recipients that they were administered the wrong vaccine as the second dose on May 14.

“Some locals complained that they had got two different vaccines in two doses. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) immediately ordered a probe by an assistant CMO. They were all in the45 -plus age group and were administered the first dose more than a month ago,” the DM said.

He added that a nurse from the Primary Health Centre was suspended over the incident, and action has been initiated against a doctor, who was in charge of the facility. “We have sought action against the doctor as well. A report in this regard has been sent to the government. Further action will be taken on a higher level,” the DM said, adding, “During the inquiry, statements of all 20 people were recorded. We also checked vials of the vaccines and found that there had been a mix-up.”