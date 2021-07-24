UP: 2 killed in stampede as Meerut mosque wall collapses

One person died on the spot, while the other succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, said police.

Two persons died and seven were injured when an under-construction wall of a mosque collapsed and led to a stampede in Meerut on Friday afternoon. One person died on the spot, while the other succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, said police.

The incident took place when over 100 people gathered at the Mohamadi Mosque in Meerut’s Lisadi Gate area to offer Friday namaz.

Later, people who accompanied the injured to a nearby government hospital had roughed up doctors accusing them of deliberately providing delayed medical assistance to the victims. They were pacified after the intervention of police.

Police have been identified the deceased as Imran and Quari Afnan. The condition of two out of seven injured people, who were admitted to the hospital, was stated to be critical.

SP (City) Vineet Bahtnagar said, “The incident took place when people were on their way out of the mosque. A four-inch thick wall, which was being constructed, suddenly fell on them, leading to the stampede. While bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, the injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.”