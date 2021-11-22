UP: 2 clerics held for ‘spreading incest rumours’

Two clerics have been arrested from a village in Sitapur district for allegedly spreading a false rumour of an incestuous relationship between a brother and a sister, and publicly calling for their ostracisation from the mosque’s loudspeaker, the police said on Sunday.

“On Saturday, we received a complaint from an 18-year-old Muslim woman, alleging that the local clerics have asked villagers to not visit her house and ostracise her family in all possible manners. She alleged that this was done after a false rumour was spread in the village about her and her 32-year-old brother being in a physical relationship,” said the local Station Officer.

“In the complaint, the woman alleged that the clerics had also threatened her family. We lodged a case on Saturday based on the complaint that the clerics have defamed the family,” the officer added.

The two clerics, both in their 40s, have been booked under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“When we questioned the clerics, they said they believed the rumour and made the announcement from the mosque. They have apologised to the family,” said the SO.

Police said they are questioning the clerics to trace the people behind the false rumour.