UP: 18-yr-old held for ‘raping’ college student in hotel

The woman is a student of a private college in Agra. The woman is a student of a private college in Agra.

A 18-year-old youth was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student in a hotel of Agra after giving her a spiked drink on Wednesday evening.

Police said that the woman sustained injuries and reached a hospital on her own. The accused has been identified as Darsh Gautam.

“The woman had recently come in contact of the youth, who is pursuing a flight steward course from a private college in Agra, through social media.

After talking on WhatsApp for a few months, they decided to meet on Wednesday evening. The youth wanted to meet the woman in a hotel, but she resisted. She eventually agreed to him. In the hotel, he gave the girl a drink laced with sedatives. She fell unconscious and he raped her,” said the circle officer of the concerned area.

The woman is a student of a private college in Agra.

The circle officer said that after leaving the hotel, the accused hired an autorickshaw for the woman.

“The driver dropped her at a private hospital. When she reached there, she was bleeding and was unconscious. The onlookers outside the hospital got her admitted to the hospital and called two of her friends from her mobile phone. The friends then reached the hospital, and informed the girl’s family, who are residents of Agra,” said the officer.

He added the police have lodged an FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App