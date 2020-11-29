UP: 18-year-old woman in Ballia murdered, neighbour arrested

The incident occurred in Laxmipur village under the Sikandarpur police station limits.

An 18-year-old woman in Ballia district was killed on Friday evening, allegedly by her neighbour who is from another community and was reportedly furious at her for rejecting his advances. The incident occurred in Laxmipur village under the Sikandarpur police station limits.

The police identified the victim as Ritika. Officials said she went to a gram field in the evening to harvest the crop with two of her friends. Accused Saiyed Ali (20), a resident of the same village, was waiting for her at the field with a knife, the police said. He allegedly attacked Ritika and slit her throat. Local people caught him and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

Sources said the village is tense, and police personnel have been deployed there in heavy numbers.

“The incident is of Laxmipur village, where a youth of the village killed a girl from his neighbourhood using a sharp-edged object in the fields. The man has been arrested and an investigation is underway,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Nath.

The police claimed it was a case of unrequited love. “On Friday evening, the girl left home to go to her gram field along with her two friends. Soon, she reached the field, which is less than a kilometre from her house. The youth identified as Saiyed Ali was already waiting for her at the field and attacked her. He was allegedly in a one-sided love with the girl and that is considered to be the reason behind the murder. The two friends of the victim were there but could not help her as the attack appeared to be planned and sudden. The victim received a single blow on her neck and died on the spot,” said Sikandarpur Station House Officer (SHO) Balmukund Mishra.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Azamgarh range Subhash Chandra Dubey said after villagers demanded strict action against the accused, he ensured that Ali would be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). He has already been charged with murder. Dubey said he would also push for the case to be heard in a fast-track court.

“This is a very heinous crime and that is why we want to set an example. The accused used to work as a daily-wage labourer and after spending two months in Delhi, he returned on November 12. The primary investigation suggests that as he was a neighbour, the girl sometimes used to respond to his attempts to talk to her. But since his return from Delhi. she was not talking to him. Because of that, he thought the girl was in a relationship with someone else. This made him angry and he decided to kill her,” Dubey said.

The police have recovered the suspected murder weapon from the spot.

Dalit woman and daughter killed, four detained

Lucknow: The bodies of a 55-year-old Dalit woman and her 22-year-old daughter were found in their home under the Bhimpura police station limits in Ballia district on Friday evening.

The bodies were found on a bed and wrapped in a blanket. The police said the injuries on their head suggests that the two were killed in their sleep with a blunt object.

SP Devendra Nath said four of the women’s neighbours were taken into custody for questioning. An FIR has also been registered.

Sources said police were investigating a love angle as the young woman’s marriage had been fixed recently.

DIG of Azamgarh range Subhash Chandra Dubey said the police were also looking into other angles such as “honour killing”. ENS

Youth booked for ‘kidnapping’ woman 20 days ago, police raids on to trace him

Lucknow: An FIR has been lodged against a youth for allegedly kidnapping a 20-year-old woman from another community from her house in Kotwali area of Mainpuri district. She is missing since November 8 and a police complaint was lodged the next day. The accused has yet to be traced.

Her brother on Friday approached police claiming that locals spotted her with a youth, identified as Arvind Tiwari alias Ashu Mansori, who used to supply purified water to his and neighbouring houses, said police.

The woman’s family alleged that the accused hid his identity and that they learnt about his real name (Anshu Mansori) when they visited his workplace and house, two km from their house.

Police have lodged an FIR against Mansori under IPC sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). Police are conducting raids to trace the woman and the accused, said Kotwali Station House Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Her family told the police that she took jewellery and cash from the house on the direction of Mansori.

“Police have searched Mansori’s residence but he was not there,” said Singh. ENS

