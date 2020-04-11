UP: 17 cops among 21 under quarantine after arrested youth shows symptoms

Police keep vigil in Lucknow on Friday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Police keep vigil in Lucknow on Friday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

A total of 21 people, including 17 policemen were quarantined in Aligarh district after a 24-year-old youth arrested on Wednesday showed “coronavirus symptoms” during screening at the district jail. Two court staffers were sent to isolation, sources said.

The policemen include those who arrested and those who took him to a court. Policemen at Quarsi police station, including two homeguards, have also been quarantined. The court of the Additional City Magistrate (ACM) and also Quarsi police station have been sanitised as a precautionary measure.

On Friday, the health department collected sample of the youth for COVID test, said Chief Medical Officer, Aligarh, Dr Bhanu Pratap.

SHO of Quarsi police station, Vinod Kumar, said that on Wednesday evening, the police control room received a call alleging that a youth was beating up his father. A police team brought the youth to the Quarasi police station around 11 pm on Wednesday. The police kept the youth inside police station lock-up after frisking him. A few minutes later, three other persons were brought to the police station for allegedly being involved in a clash. They were also kept inside the lock-up, said the police.

All four persons were booked under CrPC 151 (breach of peace). On Thursday afternoon, the four were produced before the ourt. “They were produced before the court of the ACM. The court sent the youth to jail and granted bail to the other three persons,” said the SHO.

A police team took the youth to the district jail in the evening. The jail employees found the youth was not well and refused to take him inside, said Vinod Kumar.

On getting to know about the matter, a team of district administration reached the jail. The youth was sent to quarantine.

Later, the police team traced other three persons, who were kept inside the lock-up with the youth. “A total of 17 policemen including two homeguards and three youths have been kept in quarantine as a precaution. The police station has also been sanitised,” said Vinod Kumar.

“The youth has no travel history,” said SSP (Aligarh) Muniraj G. ACM Ranjeet Singh said, “As a precautionary measure, two staffers at my court have been sent for isolation.”

“No jail staff have been sent for quarantine because the youth did not enter inside the jail and also no one made any kind of contact with him,” said a jail official of Aligarh.

