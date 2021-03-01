UP: 16-year-old held for ‘raping’ 4-year-old

Days after a woman accused a 28-year-old Mumbai-based journalist of rape, she reiterated the allegations in a statement recorded before a magistrate under CrPC Section 164.

PILIBHIT police on Sunday detained a 16-year-old boy for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl.

Police said the boy allegedly took the four-year-old to a secluded place in the village on Saturday and raped her.

“The boy has been caught and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. He studies in Class VIII. Both the boy and the girl are from the same community,” said the local SHO.

According to police, the girl’s father stated in the complaint that his daughter along with other children were playing outside the house on Saturday evening when the accused boy came and gave something to his daughter to eat. The boy then took the child to a secluded place and raped her, the police said quoting the complaint.

After returning home, the girl told the incident to his mother and they decided to get an FIR lodged, said the police officer, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination. Police have also decided to get the girl child’s statement recorded before a magistrate.