UP: 16-year-old ‘gangraped, poisoned to death’

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl was allegedly gangraped and poisoned to death by two persons while she was sleeping at her residence in a Saharanpur village on Sunday. The incident triggered tension in the village and the two accused are absconding, the police said.

According to the FIR registered by the girl’s father, she was sleeping in her room while her parents were asleep in another room at the time of the incident. The accused made their way into the room from the roof. The complaint added that the victim raised an alarm, after which the girl’s father chased the accused but they managed to escape.

“We took her to a hospital but she died on the way. She named the two accused before dying,” claimed the father in the FIR.

“We have launched a massive manhunt to track down the two accused. Additional police force has been deployed in the village,” said the in-charge officer at the local police station.