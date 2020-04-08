UP: 1,551 Tablighi Jamaat members identified in state, 81% under quarantine, says Official

Awasthi said at present, there are 2,765 community kitchen and 4,243 quarantine camps in the state. More than 1.29 lakh people are staying in those 4243 camps. (Representational Image) Awasthi said at present, there are 2,765 community kitchen and 4,243 quarantine camps in the state. More than 1.29 lakh people are staying in those 4243 camps. (Representational Image)

As many as 1,551 people connected to the Delhi Markaz congregations have been identified in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 1,257 have been sent to quarantine centres, the state government said on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said: “Among the 1,257 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat who have been kept in quarantine, 232 are in Meerut zone, 227 in Bareilly zone, 106 in Kanpur zone, 213 in Varanasi zone, 92 in Lucknow zone, 131 in Agra zone, 17 in Prayagraj zone, 213 in Gorakhpur zone, 24 in Lucknow Commissionerate, and 26 in Noida Commissionerate.”

“Out of them, 323 are foreign nationals. While passport of 259 have been seized, rest 64 are from Nepal,” Awasthi added.

He also said at present, there are 2,765 community kitchen and 4,243 quarantine camps in the state. More than 1.29 lakh people are staying in those 4243 camps.

Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, meanwhile, said that currently, around 10,000 isolation beds (number of ventilator beds is more than 750) have been readied. “But we have come up with strategy to expand that further. We are planning to hire buildings (like a lodge, hotel of hostel) around every hospital with isolation facility and we can shift the asymptomatic patients there. This way the hospital beds can be vacated for serious patients,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.