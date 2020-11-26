UP: 15-year-old sets herself on fire over ‘harassment’, dies; 1 held

The girl had set herself on fire on Saturday and died on Monday at the district hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

A 15-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries in Mirzapur district after she immolated herself over alleged harassment by a youth from her neighbourhood. The girl had set herself on fire on Saturday and died on Monday at the district hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

Police on Monday evening arrested the 19-year-old accused who has been booked for abetment to suicide.

“On November 23 (Monday), a complaint was filed by the grandfather of the girl alleging that she was harassed and teased on way to her house by a youth. Due to the constant harassment, the girl set herself on fire. She was taken to the district hospital where she died on Monday evening. We have arrested the accused named in the FIR,” Mirzapur SP Ajay Kumar Singh said.

The local SHO said the houses of the accused and the girl were on the opposite side of a road.

“The girl, who studied in Class IX, used to attend coaching classes. On Saturday evening, the girl and her friends talking outside her house when the accused made a remark that led to an altercation between them. Half an hour later, she set herself on fire in her home,” the SHO said.

“He (the accused) used to abuse her whenever she used to go to study. Wherever he would see her, he would abuse her. He used to park his motorcycle in front of her bicycle. He would harass her wherever he saw her,” the girl’s mother said.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, said the SP.

