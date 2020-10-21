UP: 15 get life in jail for killing three persons 24 years ago

Two of the 18 accused died during trial.

A local court in Fatehpur has sentenced 15 people to life imprisonment for shooting three men dead during a clash between two groups in the city on August 6, 1996.

“In the triple murder case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar sentenced 15 people to life imprisonment. After the court pronounced its judgment, all accused, who were out on bail, were taken into custody and sent to jail,” said government counsel (Fatehpur) Sahdev Gupta.

According to prosecution, two groups clashed near a bus stand at Khaga area in Fatehpur after one group demanded ‘goonda tax’ from a private bus. Three men from the first group — identified as Sunil Singh, Ram Niranjan Singh and Rakesh Singh — died in the subsequent firing and another five were injured from both groups.

The first group got an FIR registered under murder charge and the second group under attempt to murder charge.

An FIR was lodged against 18 people under murder charge at Khaga police station. On the same day, another FIR was lodged against five people under attempt to murder charge.

Two of the 18 accused died during trial.

“The court also acquitted five people booked in attempt to murder case,” said Gupta, adding that one person from the second group was absolved of murder charge.

Twelve prosecution witnesses were examined in the murder case and eight others in the attempt to murder case.

“Both the cases were heard in the same court,” said advocate Baliraj Umar, who was representing the complainant in the murder case.

The 15 people held guilty are: Pradeep Pandey, Kamal Pandey, Pappu Pandey, Prakash Pandey, Santosh Pandey, Rajesh Pandey, Sanjay Pandey, Neeraj Pandey, Rajendra Pandey, Tarachand Pandey, Santosh Tiwari, Chhotte Tiwari, Gyan Singh, Vijay Pandey and Mukesh Pandey.

