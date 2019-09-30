UP: 14 die in rain-related incidents, toll reaches 40 in last two days

At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 40 since Friday, said officials. Twelve people have been injured in the last 48 hours.

The heavy rain resulted in death of seven animals and more than 250 kuchha houses collapsed on Sunday.

According to the weathermen, heavy rain will continue to lash the state on Monday.

The Ganga river in Ghazipur and Ballia, and the Kuwano river in Gonda are flowing above the danger mark, said a statement by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), adding that most deaths occurred due to house collapse.

“A total of 14 people have died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours and 26 others in the last 48 hours. The deaths have been caused in rain-related incidents of house and wall collapse, snake bites, drowning and lightning in the state,” a report from the relief commissioner’s office said.

The report added that the highest number of deaths (5) were reported from Ambedkar Nagar.

Meanwhile, Ballia district jail inmates are being transferred to different neighbouring districts due to waterlogging. In Sukhpura police station of the district, there has been no electricity supply for the last four days.

“We have around 850 prisoners and 450 of them are being sent to Azamgarh and the rest to Mau and Ambedkar Nagar. The waterlogging started 24 hours ago. We will start relocating them on Sunday night and will finish it by Monday,” said Ballia District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangarot.

“The jail is situated at a low-lying area. We cannot use motors to get pump out water as it is everywhere. We will bring back the inmates once the water recedes. About the electricity problem in Sukhpura police station, several electrical poles have fallen in fields,” he added.

BHU’s Sir Sunderlal Hospital is facing a similar waterlogging problem. Its emergency ward and other parts of its premises are partially inundated with water. Hospital officials said they were taking various measures to ensure water does not enter the wards.