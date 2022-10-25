UP: 13-year-old girl found injured, bleeding in Kannauj; bystanders shoot videos

The Uttar Pradesh police have lodged an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl, who was found lying unconscious and bleeding near the government guest house in Kannauj on Sunday evening.

The news came to light after a video on the internet purportedly showed bystanders recording videos of the injured girl lying in the bushes even as she is seen feebly moving her hand. In another video, a policeman was seen taking the girl to an auto rickshaw to take her to the hospital.

While the girl’s family alleged that she was sexually assaulted, the police said that a panel of doctors is likely to examine the girl on Tuesday and submit a report. Superintendent of Police, Kannauj, Kunwar Anupam Singh said the girl’s statement is yet to be recorded.

The girl had head injuries caused due to a blunt object and is undergoing treatment at a Kanpur hospital, where doctors said her condition was stable.

A Class IX student, the girl had left home on Sunday morning to purchase a piggy bank from the nearby market and was reported missing after she failed to return home, the police said. On Sunday evening, she was found lying unconscious in the bushes near the government guest house. A police team rushed her to a local hospital, from where she was referred to Kanpur for treatment, the police said.

Later, the girl’s uncle lodged an FIR against an unknown person on various charges, including rape, kidnapping and attempt to murder. The police said that in his complaint, her uncle alleged that the accused hit and injured her after failing to sexually assault her.

The police are now scrutinising CCTV footage from cameras installed at shops in the market that the girl visited. The police claimed to have identified a youth last seen with the victim in the footage and added that raids are on to trace him.