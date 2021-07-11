UP: 11.6 lakh cases settled in Lok Adalats held in all districts

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated judicial, administrative and police officers “for disposal of such a huge number of pending cases of the common people through Lok Adalats”. (File Photo)

National Lok Adalats were held in all 75 districts of the state where more 11.60 lakh cases were settled, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said.

“The Lok Adalats were organized on instructions of the National Legal Aid Authority and more than 11,60,000 cases were settled in the state, and an amount of more than Rs 624 crore was settled in various cases,” said a state spokesperson.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated judicial, administrative and police officers “for disposal of such a huge number of pending cases of the common people through Lok Adalats”. He said “commendable work has been done by the State Legal Services Authority”.

Adityanath thanked the Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority and Acting Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari.

He also assured that the state government would extend its full cooperation if Lok Adalats are organised in the state in the future to dispose pending cases.

“A large number of revenue cases were settled today in the National Lok Adalat on Saturday and the CM has instructed officials to ensure disposal of revenue cases on priority in the next Lok Adalat,” said the spokesperson.