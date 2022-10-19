Unnao: Student not allowed to take exam over fee, school may lose recognition

A DAY after a video of a private school student crying over not being allowed to appear for her examination for not paying fee surfaced on social media, the district administration in Unnao Tuesday said they had begun the process to cancel the recognition granted to the educational institute

Administrative officials also said some infrastructural issues related to the institute, located in the district’s Bangarmau area, came to the fore during the probe.

In the video, the class 2 girl student is heard crying and claiming that she was not allowed to sit for the examination as her parents had not paid her fee. She is also heard saying that she was made to stand outside as punishment.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Bangarmau) Udit Narayan Sengar said, “After the video was brought to our notice, we started a probe. I went to the Bal Vidya Mandir school to talk to the parents and the school administration. On Monday, several students were not allowed to appear in the examination over non-payment of fees at the school. We also found that the school did not fulfill infrastructural requisites for getting recognition. I have instructed Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari to initiate proceedings to cancel the school recognition.”

“If the school has an issue over non-payment of fees, they should call the parents. Not allowing the students to appear in the examination is wrong,” the SDM said.