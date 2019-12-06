Unnao: Women may gherao UP CM with shoes, says corporator

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express file photo) UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express file photo)

A CONGRESS Corporator, Mamta Chaudhary, who is also the chief of central zone of the Mahila Congress, sparked a controversy Thursday when she said women were so angered over the “rise in crime against women in the state” that they may soon gherao Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath with shoes and slippers and it would become difficult for him to step out of his residence.

Mamta had gone to a hospital to meet the family members of a 23-year-old gangrape victim who was set on fire by five men in Unnao district Thursday. Chaudhary alleged that she was not allowed to meet the victim’s family members.

“Constantly there are incidents [of crime] that are happening. I am surprised that I not allowed to go inside [the hospital],” said Chaudhary, adding, “Police and administration are at number one to stop women but when violence against women happens and there is need to correct the law and order situation, they are nowhere to be seen, they are not alert.”

She said, “There is so much anger among poor women in the state… The day is not far when it would become difficult for the CM to come out of his house. I feel that the Chief Minister should increase his security cover because soon women may gherao [the CM} ith slippers and shoes.

