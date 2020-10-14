Unnao rape victim’s nephew still missing, police want polygraph test on 5 accused

The six-year-old, a student of Class I, had gone missing on the evening of October 2 when he was playing outside his house with friends.

With the Unnao police failing to trace the six-year-old nephew of a gangrape victim nearly two weeks after he went missing, they have now decided to conduct a polygraph test on the five persons, including three women, who were arrested last Sunday in the kidnapping case.

Notably, all the five arrested in the kidnapping case are family members of the five persons accused of gangrape and murder of the 23-year-old woman.

The 23-year-old was raped and later set on fire while she was on her way to the court to attend the hearing in the gangrape case last December. She died of the burn injuries.

“We have decided to get the polygraph test done on all the five accused. We will move the court to seek permission to conduct the polygraph test on them,” said Superintendent of Police (Unnao) Sureshrao A Kulkarni.

Police have also decided to increase the reward money for the missing boy from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh. A proposal in this regard is being sent to UP DGP headquarters in Lucknow, said the SP.

The six-year-old, a student of Class I, had gone missing on the evening of October 2 when he was playing outside his house with friends. Three police constables, who were deployed for the security of the rape victim’s family, were also suspended.

Meanwhile, police questioned the five accused, currently in jail for the gangrape and murder, regarding the kidnapping case. “All the rape accused have denied any knowledge about the boy,” said a police officer involved with the investigation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd