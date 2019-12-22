Unnao rape victim succumbs to burn injuries

Policemen doused the fire but she sustained 70 per cent burn injuries. Policemen doused the fire but she sustained 70 per cent burn injuries.

A 23-year-old woman, who allegedly set herself on fire outside the Unnao SP’s office after a youth accused of sexually assaulting her was granted anticipatory bail by the High Court, succumbed to her injuries five days later on Saturday.

The woman had around 70 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to a Kanpur hospital.

While the accused was granted anticipatory bail on November 28, he was arrested on Monday for abetment to suicide. According to senior police officials, an FIR was registered against him and three others on October 2 for rape and criminal intimidation.

“The woman who attempted suicide died during treatment on Saturday evening at the hospital, where she was referred to from an Unnao hospital. The accused in the case has already been arrested and sent to jail,” Unnao SP Vikrant Veer said.

As per eyewitness accounts, the woman was drenched in kerosene and set herself on fire using a match stick outside the SP’s office on Monday. Policemen doused the fire but she sustained 70 per cent burn injuries.

As per the FIR filed on October 2, the woman had alleged that the accused had been sexually harassing her for the last 10 years on the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her for money. It was also alleged that the accused tried to kill her on September 30 along with three others.

A chargesheet was filed on December 13 against the four accused.

