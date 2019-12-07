Unnao: Five accused of setting ablaze rape victim sent to jail

The police have also filed an application seeking 14 days’ custody of the accused that is likely to be taken up by the court Saturday. The police have also filed an application seeking 14 days’ custody of the accused that is likely to be taken up by the court Saturday.

THE five accused who were arrested Thursday for allegedly setting ablaze a 23-year-old girl in Unnao were produced before a local court, which sent them to jail. The victim, who was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, died late on Friday night.

The police have also filed an application seeking 14 days’ custody of the accused that is likely to be taken up by the court Saturday.

The police may move to conduct polygraph test on all the five accused as none of them have confessed to their involvement in the crime during interrogation after their arrest, sources said.

The five – main accused in the gangrape accused Shivam Trivedi, his father Ram Kishore Trivedi, the village pradhan’s son Shubham Trivedi and his father Hari Shankar Trivedi, and Shubham’s neighbour Umesh Vajpayee.

Unnao SP Vikrant Veer has formed a special investigation team led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Vinod Kumar Pandey to investigate the case following directive of the Lucknow Divisional Commissioner. “Shivram and Shubham were initially named in the FIR registered by the victim’s brother while names of other three accused cropped up in the statements of different persons,” said Vikrant Vir.

He added, “Evidence collected so far indicates involvement of all the five accused. The investigation will find out role of other persons in the crime.”

Police are also scrutinising call detail records of the cellphones of the main accused, Shivam, to confirm their location at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Rae Bareli Police, investigating the two cases filed by the gangrape victim in March, are likely to file chargesheet soon.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App