Unnao rape victim accident ‘could be attempt to murder’ her: Akhilesh Yadav

“The accident of the Unnao rape victim, who was on her way to Rae Bareli, is a serious incident. It raises doubts over an attempt to murder her,” a statement issued by the party said.

Akhilesh also said a CBI probe should be conducted into the incident.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the accident in which the Unnao rape victim was injured and her two aunts killed “could be an attempt to murder her”.

The SP chief also said a CBI probe should be conducted into the incident. “The case is connected to a BJP MLA (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) and the party ruling the state. The state is witnessing a jungle raj,” the statement read.

The victim and her lawyer were injured and two of her aunts were killed when their car collided with a truck in Gurubakshganj area of Rae Bareli.

