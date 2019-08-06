Unnao rape victim accident: 9 named in murder FIR questioned

The CBI on Monday questioned MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother Manoj and minister Ranvendra Singh’s son-in-law Arun Singh in connection with the July 28 accident in Rae Bareli, in which the woman who had accused the MLA of rape was injured and her two aunts killed.

The CBI also recorded the statements of seven others who have been named in the FIR.

The central probe agency had already questioned MLA Sengar before he was shifted to Delhi on Sunday.

“We were today called to the CBI office in Lucknow. After questioning us in detail, the officials allowed us to go with an instruction that we should be available whenever called,” said one of the accused. The CBI had named 10 persons in the FIR, including Sengar.

Sources in the CBI said the accused were questioned about their association with the MLA and their whereabouts two days before the accident in Rae Bareli.

The CBI officials also asked them about their locations on the morning of July 28 when the accident took place, sources said.

The CBI is currently scanning call records of all the accused to verify their claims.

The CBI also questioned them on allegations of threats issued to the rape victim’s uncle and of pressuring the family to settle for a compromise.

The accused have denied the allegations, including their involvement in the road accident. All the accused were later allowed to go home.

The CBI also questioned the policemen who were deployed for the security of the rape victim.

The agency questioned one Sohrab of Rae Bareli to whom the truck driver, Ashish Pal, had delivered the sand brought from Banda on July 28. After unloading the sand, Pal was reportedly returning to Fatehpur when the accident took place.

Residents and shopkeepers near the accident site were also questioned.

On Sunday, the CBI had conducted searches at the residences of all the 10 accused. Searches were also carried out at the homes of truck owner Debendra Kishor, driver Pal and cleaner Mohan.