Unnao rape: CBI files chargesheet against Sengar, his neighbour

THE CBI on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping a minor at his home in an Unnao village on June 4 last year. The agency also chargesheeted his neighbour Shashi Singh on charge of aiding him in the crime.

“The chargesheets against MLA Kuldeep Singh and Shashi Singh were filed today in special judicial magistrate (CBI) court, Lucknow… Investigation is going on into the role of others,” a CBI official said.

“… Shashi Singh took the victim to the MLA’s house on June 4, 2017, on pretext of arranging a job for her. The victim later alleged that the MLA raped her at his house,” the official added. The girl was again kidnapped and raped by a separate group of accused between June 11 and June 20, 2017, said a PTI report.

The chargesheet against Sengar and Shashi was filed under IPC sections 120-B (conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has also been invoked in the case.

A CBI official said that during investigation, they had probed the BJP MLA’s claims that he was attending a birthday function at his friend’s house in Naubasta locality of Kanpur city at the time of the alleged crime. “The MLA tried to divert the investigation… his claims were not found to be true,” the official added.

According to a PTI report, agency officials said that the state police did not probe allegations against Sengar for the rape that allegedly took place on June 4, 2017, but had lodged an FIR related to gang rape that took place nearly a week later in captivity. The police lodged an FIR only on April 12, 2018, the day it was to be handed over to the CBI.

