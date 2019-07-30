Unnao Rape Victim Critically Injured in ‘accident’: Oppn slams BJP govt, wants SC to monitor related cases

A day after the Unnao rape victim was critically injured and two of her aunts were killed in an accident in Rai Bareli, the Congress Monday called it a “brazen attempt” to kill the 19-year-old victim to “bury the legal proceedings”, and demanded that the Supreme Court take suo motu cognizance of the incident and supervise the investigation.

“The voice of victims being suppressed will stop only when the apex court directly intervenes and takes note of the entire inquiry. We demand that the Supreme Court take suo motu cognizance of this particular incident as well as the entire unfortunate rape incident and all the related investigations and judicial proceedings. The matter should proceed under the supervision and superintendence of the Supreme Court. Otherwise there will be no justice in the matter,” said senior Congress leader Manish Tewari in New Delhi, alleging that there is a complete breakdown of law and order machinery in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as her brother Rahul Gandhi, targeted BJP and questioned why the party has not expelled its MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is in jail in connection with the rape case, and has now been booked for murder following the Sunday’s accident.

In a series of tweet, Priyanka raised several questions on the incident. “The accident of Unnao rape victim has come as a surprise. Where has the CBI investigation in the case reached so far?Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why was there negligence in the security of the victim?.. Until the BJP government answers these questions, they cannot be expected to do justice),” she tweeted. She also questioned the BJP’s claim of “Bhayamukta Uttar Pradesh (fearless Uttar Pradesh)” and posted a picture of Sengar with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a function with a hashtag “#BJPbacks Sengar”.

What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao Rape Case?#BJPSackSengar pic.twitter.com/cTpQ0HbFNT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 29, 2019

“The accused continues as a BJP legislator and the BJP state government has the audacity to run a “Bhayamukta Uttar Pradesh” campaign?? Does it have no moral duty towards its citizens anymore, or was that never on its agenda anyway?” she tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme. “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you,” Rahul tweeted, tagging a media report on the accident.

Later in the day, as a Congress delegation, including MLA Aradhna Mishra, went to the hospital to meet the families of the victim and the lawyer. “Where was the security? — is our first question from the government. Secondly, looking at the statement given by UP Police, where they claim that the truck owner had painted the number plate fearing recovery officials, does it mean that people are more scared of recovery officials than of UP Police as the truck must have passed several tolls in this manner without any fear of being caught by the police,” said Congress MLA Mishra. — With ENS, Delhi