Unnao priest murder: Accused killed in encounter, corporator’s property demolished

The accused was gunned down at the Agra Expressway underpass in Tajpur village. (Source: Express Photo)

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a priest last week was killed in an alleged encounter by Unnao Police early Monday morning.

Police said the accused, Israyil alias Ijrail, a resident of Purvi Tola village, had a reward of Rs 1 lakh announced on his arrest.

Following the murder, the Unnao administration also demolished an ‘ahaata (walled sitting area)’ owned by local corporator Ateeq Khan, whose role in the murder is under investigation.

The administration claimed the land belonged to the village panchayat and was grabbed by Ateeq. “Ateeq has not been given a clean chit regarding the possibility of his role in the murder. His role is also being probed, though he is not among the named accused,” Unnao Superintendent of Police, Jai Prakash Singh, told The Indian Express.