Unnao priest murder: Accused killed in encounter, corporator’s property demolished

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a priest last week was killed in an alleged encounter by Unnao Police early Monday morning.
Police said the accused, Israyil alias Ijrail, a resident of Purvi Tola village, had a reward of Rs 1 lakh announced on his arrest.
Following the murder, the Unnao administration also demolished an ‘ahaata (walled sitting area)’ owned by local corporator Ateeq Khan, whose role in the murder is under investigation.
The administration claimed the land belonged to the village panchayat and was grabbed by Ateeq. “Ateeq has not been given a clean chit regarding the possibility of his role in the murder. His role is also being probed, though he is not among the named accused,” Unnao Superintendent of Police, Jai Prakash Singh, told The Indian Express.
He said besides Israyil, four more men were named in the murder case: Mohammad Shafi, Shanu, Ajay Gautam alias Lalli and Yameen. “We had arrested Shafi, Lalli and Yameen the same day of the killing while Shanu and Israyil were absconding. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on both of them,” he added.
The murder
According to police, the case relates to the killing of priest Milan Das on June 9 in Purvi Tola village.
SP Singh told The Indian Express that Das was the youngest of five brothers and unmarried. He was constructing a Shiva temple on his land, which was located next to the “ahaata” owned by Ateeq. Police said Ateeq also used to assist Das in the temple construction.
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The SP said Das regularly visited the ahaata along with Ateeq and others, and there was no prior dispute between them.
On June 9, accused Ajay Gautam alias Lalli allegedly picked up Das on his motorcycle and brought him to the ahaata, where Israyil and others were already present.
But a sudden argument broke out between Israyil and Das, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the scuffle, Israyil allegedly picked up a knife lying nearby and stabbed Das repeatedly. Das collapsed, and the accused fled the spot. He was rushed to hospital by locals but was declared dead.
SP Singh said the murder was not linked to the temple construction or any religious dispute, but occurred after a heated argument.
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The encounter
Separate police teams had been searching for Shanu and Israyil.
On Monday around 3.40 am, a Special Operations Group (SOG) team received a tip-off that Israyil was near the Agra Expressway underpass in Tajpur village. When the team reached the location, Israyil allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire, injuring constable Vikas Bhadauriya.
Police said they retaliated in self-defence, shooting Israyil, who was critically injured. He was taken to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the SP told The Indian Express.
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
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