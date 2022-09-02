scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Unnao man, sons bury idols in fields to con locals, held

The police later found that the three — a 55-year-old small-time farmer and his two sons — had ordered the idols from an online shopping portal and then buried them in their fields.

Unnao, Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe case is of Mehmoodpur village that falls under the jurisdiction of Asiwan police station. Ashok Rairaj and his sons Ravi Rairaj (26) and Vijay Rairaj (27) were conning villagers saying they dug up their field after having a dream and found the idols.

Three members of a family were taken into custody in Unnao district after the police found that they were trying to deceive locals into believing that they had dreamt of some idols being hidden in their fields in an attempt to collect money from them.

The police later found that the three — a 55-year-old small-time farmer and his two sons — had ordered the idols from an online shopping portal and then buried them in their fields.

“The case is of Mehmoodpur village that falls under the jurisdiction of Asiwan police station. Ashok Rairaj and his sons Ravi Rairaj (26) and Vijay Rairaj (27) were conning villagers saying they dug up their field after having a dream and found the idols. They wanted to set up a temple there. It was found that the idols were ordered from Amazon. The villagers were told about this. Action will be taken against those who were misleading people,” said Bangarmau Circle Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh.

“A couple of days ago, the three started telling villagers that they saw a goddess in their dream, who told them that idols were buried in their field. Their objective was to make money because people would donate money seeing the idols. The idols were ordered online for Rs 169,” said Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new worldPremium
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphorPremium
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphor
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
More from Lucknow

“We are looking into the matter,” said a police official.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 04:22:03 am
Next Story

This gives us confidence, grateful to India: Sri Lankan envoy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement